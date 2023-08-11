Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Gains 5.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares stood at 11.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.67, to imply a decrease of -0.11% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The WFC share’s 52-week high remains $48.84, putting it -11.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.25. The company has a valuation of $80.14B, with an average of 12.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WFC a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the last session, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.70 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.28%, and 0.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.76%. Short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw shorts transact 27.77 million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.52, implying an increase of 13.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $57.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WFC has been trading -30.52% off suggested target high and 3.82% from its likely low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wells Fargo & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are -9.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.78% against -0.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -36.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.67% annually.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company has its next earnings report out on October 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wells Fargo & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 3.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.40% of the shares at 76.47% float percentage. In total, 76.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 335.44 million shares (or 18.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 271.63 million shares, or about 14.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.15 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 115.81 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.78 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 88.09 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 3.64 billion.