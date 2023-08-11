Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) Could See A -36.36% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply a decrease of -2.65% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The URG share’s 52-week high remains $1.50, putting it -36.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $292.92M, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give URG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

After registering a -2.65% downside in the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1950 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -2.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and 15.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.35%. Short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw shorts transact 5.13 million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.42, implying an increase of 54.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.67 and $3.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, URG has been trading -220.91% off suggested target high and -51.82% from its likely low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ur-Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are -8.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.50% against 7.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 163,584.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $930k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.18 million.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ur-Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.30% of the shares at 57.24% float percentage. In total, 56.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMCAP International, Inc. SPC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.49 million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 13.85 million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14.69 million.

We also have Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF holds roughly 10.46 million shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.0 million, or 3.78% of the shares, all valued at about 10.6 million.