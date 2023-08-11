There Has Been A 0.83% Incline For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA). So What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.73, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -17.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.09. The company has a valuation of $10.43B, with an average of 12.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the latest session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.92 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.31%, and 20.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.69%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 19.13 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 5.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA has been trading -43.88% off suggested target high and 17.78% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are -0.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.52% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.40% this quarter before falling -1.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.71 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.9 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.83 billion and $3.88 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.20% before jumping 0.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -662.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.63% of the shares at 49.63% float percentage. In total, 49.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 82.64 million shares (or 7.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $731.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 50.64 million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $448.16 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 41.61 million shares. This is just over 3.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $368.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.84 million, or 3.59% of the shares, all valued at about 352.59 million.