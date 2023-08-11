Stock Of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) Jumped By 8.40 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.81, to imply an increase of 15.56% or $1.86 in intraday trading. The ARCE share’s 52-week high remains $17.54, putting it -27.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $893.51M, with an average of 83970.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 114.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARCE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) trade information

After registering a 15.56% upside in the latest session, Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.85 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 15.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.82%, and 8.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.30%. Short interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw shorts transact 1.47 million shares and set a 12.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.43, implying an increase of 82.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $73.16 and $90.17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCE has been trading -552.93% off suggested target high and -429.76% from its likely low.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arco Platform Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) shares are 10.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.30% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.00% this quarter before jumping 28.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $100.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.78 million.

ARCE Dividends

Arco Platform Limited has its next earnings report out between August 16 and August 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arco Platform Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s Major holders

Arco Platform Limited insiders hold 3.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.99% of the shares at 95.61% float percentage. In total, 91.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Keenan Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.74 million shares (or 16.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, L.P. with 4.1 million shares, or about 14.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $44.97 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.55 million shares. This is just over 8.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 5.85% of the shares, all valued at about 22.07 million.