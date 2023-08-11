Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Has Advanced 12.75% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $45.00?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.82, to imply a decrease of -0.39% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The PINS share’s 52-week high remains $30.86, putting it -19.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.39. The company has a valuation of $17.62B, with an average of 12.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pinterest Inc. (PINS), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PINS a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.43 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.15%, and -9.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.34%. Short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw shorts transact 20.11 million shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.19, implying an increase of 19.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PINS has been trading -74.28% off suggested target high and 7.05% from its likely low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinterest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are 4.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.80% this quarter before jumping 62.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $741.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $972.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $666.71 million and $877.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.20% before jumping 10.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -128.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.90% annually.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinterest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.