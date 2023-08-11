Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)’s 2.06-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares stood at 18.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.72, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The PFE share’s 52-week high remains $54.93, putting it -53.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.65. The company has a valuation of $201.54B, with an average of 28.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pfizer Inc. (PFE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PFE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.63.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.37 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.06%, and -0.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.29%. Short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw shorts transact 52.68 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.95, implying an increase of 18.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFE has been trading -109.97% off suggested target high and 10.41% from its likely low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pfizer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are -18.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.54% against -9.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -64.60% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $15.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.79 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.04 billion and $24.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -28.60% before dropping -18.50% in the following quarter.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pfizer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 4.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Pfizer Inc. insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.77% of the shares at 70.79% float percentage. In total, 70.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 508.41 million shares (or 9.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 445.38 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18.17 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 170.64 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.74 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 129.76 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 6.65 billion.