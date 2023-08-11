OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Down Almost -69.77% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -23.01% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The OPGN share’s 52-week high remains $12.70, putting it -4784.62% down since that peak but still an impressive -15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $1.95M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 139.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for OpGen Inc. (OPGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OPGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

After registering a -23.01% downside in the latest session, OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6098 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -23.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -55.68%, and -69.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.78%. Short interest in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw shorts transact 75260.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 91.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPGN has been trading -1053.85% off suggested target high and -1053.85% from its likely low.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OpGen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares are -83.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.83% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.80% this quarter before jumping 96.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $449k and $722k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 145.00% before jumping 114.70% in the following quarter.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OpGen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

OpGen Inc. insiders hold 0.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.22% of the shares at 3.25% float percentage. In total, 3.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 37786.0 shares (or 0.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50255.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 18090.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $24059.0.

We also have Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds roughly 26766.0 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48714.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22247.0, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 62736.0.