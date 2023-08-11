Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s traded shares stood at 10.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply an increase of 14.47% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BURU share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -1791.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $26.84M, with an average of 10.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

After registering a 14.47% upside in the last session, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1500 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 14.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.03%, and 22.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.07%. Short interest in Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 3.88 days time to cover.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) estimates and forecasts

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuburu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Nuburu Inc. insiders hold 100.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.54% of the shares at -795.76% float percentage. In total, 2.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Periscope Capital Inc. with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.47 million.