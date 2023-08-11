Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s traded shares stood at 51.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.37, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The KVUE share’s 52-week high remains $27.80, putting it -18.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.49. The company has a valuation of $45.63B, with an average of 22.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KVUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the last session, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.02 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.58%, and -7.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.12%. Short interest in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) saw shorts transact 29.45 million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.00, implying an increase of 16.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KVUE has been trading -28.37% off suggested target high and -11.25% from its likely low.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.94 billion.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kenvue Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 3.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Kenvue Inc. insiders hold 89.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.82% of the shares at 46.44% float percentage. In total, 4.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.64 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $435.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 4.16 million shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $97.12 million.