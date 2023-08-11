Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply an increase of 27.81% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The BENF share’s 52-week high remains $16.50, putting it -590.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $637.53M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

After registering a 27.81% upside in the last session, Beneficient (BENF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7500 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 27.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.16%, and -20.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.68%. Short interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw shorts transact 38080.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Beneficient (BENF) estimates and forecasts

BENF Dividends

Beneficient has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beneficient has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

Beneficient insiders hold 74.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.17% of the shares at 120.70% float percentage. In total, 31.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hatteras Investment Partners, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 49.43 million shares (or 21.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 14469.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $43407.0.