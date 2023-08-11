Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares stood at 52.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $177.97, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The AAPL share’s 52-week high remains $198.23, putting it -11.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $124.17. The company has a valuation of $2940.44B, with an average of 63.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the last session, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 187.38 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.90%, and -6.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.97%. Short interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw shorts transact 126.63 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apple Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are 17.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.98% against -1.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.80% this quarter before jumping 13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $89.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.67 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 8.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.37% annually.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apple Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 0.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.