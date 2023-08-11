Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares stood at 16.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.95, to imply an increase of 1.28% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NOK share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -32.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.83. The company has a valuation of $22.02B, with an average of 16.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

After registering a 1.28% upside in the last session, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.99 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.54%, and -7.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.87%. Short interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw shorts transact 15.37 million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nokia Oyj share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nokia Oyj (NOK) shares are -15.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.70% against -9.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.33 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.32 billion and $7.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.30% before dropping -3.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 158.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.72% annually.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nokia Oyj has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 2.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.