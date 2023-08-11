Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Has Decreased By 10.63 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 12.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.44, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$1.26 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $74.77, putting it -14.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.43. The company has a valuation of $70.93B, with an average of 12.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Micron Technology Inc. (MU), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MU a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.18.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.93 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.41%, and 2.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.93%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 20.04 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.31, implying an increase of 15.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MU has been trading -52.81% off suggested target high and 29.71% from its likely low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -181.40% this quarter before falling -2,275.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3.9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.16 billion.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micron Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 0.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.