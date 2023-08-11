Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Up 59.61% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.03, to imply a decrease of -4.04% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The IAS share’s 52-week high remains $20.88, putting it -48.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.63. The company has a valuation of $2.70B, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

After registering a -4.04% downside in the last session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.47 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.49%, and -27.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.61%. Short interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw shorts transact 1.47 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.23, implying an increase of 39.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAS has been trading -78.19% off suggested target high and -49.68% from its likely low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares are 28.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.00% against 5.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $113.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $99.91 million and $117.44 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.20% before jumping 10.60% in the following quarter.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.27% of the shares at 88.66% float percentage. In total, 88.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 94.38 million shares (or 60.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. with 22.72 million shares, or about 14.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $318.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.68 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 19.46 million.