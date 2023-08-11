FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Fell -119.15% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares stood at 4.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.73, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The FREY share’s 52-week high remains $16.94, putting it -119.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.20. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for FREYR Battery (FREY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FREY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside in the last session, FREYR Battery (FREY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.27 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.15%, and -19.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.94%. Short interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) saw shorts transact 13.33 million shares and set a 5.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.33, implying an increase of 42.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FREY has been trading -106.99% off suggested target high and -29.37% from its likely low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FREYR Battery share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are -13.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against -11.60%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FREYR Battery has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery insiders hold 16.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.58% of the shares at 55.97% float percentage. In total, 46.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kim, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 6.61 million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $58.72 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FREYR Battery (FREY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 11.05 million.