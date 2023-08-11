Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Up 14.72% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 9.85% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 103.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.16, to imply a decrease of -4.48% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $15.88, putting it -30.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.37. The company has a valuation of $49.46B, with an average of 63.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ford Motor Company (F), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give F a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $AT&T Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

After registering a -4.48% downside in the last session, Ford Motor Company (F) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.10 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -4.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.18%, and -20.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.85%. Short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 144.04 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 17.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, F has been trading -89.14% off suggested target high and 9.54% from its likely low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ford Motor Company (F) shares are -4.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.04% against 16.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -111.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.80% annually.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ford Motor Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.18% of the shares at 56.29% float percentage. In total, 56.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 337.65 million shares (or 8.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.25 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 283.06 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.57 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ford Motor Company (F) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 120.07 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91.3 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 billion.