Following A -10.34% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)?

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16. The SFIX share’s 52-week high remains $8.85, putting it -112.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $473.28M, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SFIX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 4.80 this Thursday, 08/10/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.34%, and -3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.76%. Short interest in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw shorts transact 9.68 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.39, implying an increase of 5.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFIX has been trading -20.19% off suggested target high and 27.88% from its likely low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stitch Fix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares are -12.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.84% against -6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.60% this quarter before jumping 58.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $371.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $403.89 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -799.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.60% annually.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stitch Fix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.