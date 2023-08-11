Following A -0.59% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.74, to imply a decrease of -0.41% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The MO share’s 52-week high remains $48.99, putting it -12.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.35. The company has a valuation of $78.15B, with an average of 7.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Altria Group Inc. (MO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.3.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

After registering a -0.41% downside in the latest session, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.60 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.59%, and -4.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.31%. Short interest in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw shorts transact 15.68 million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.44, implying an increase of 11.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MO has been trading -60.04% off suggested target high and 15.41% from its likely low.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altria Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares are -5.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.10% against 3.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.60% this quarter before jumping 0.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.18 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.59 billion and $5.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before jumping 1.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 138.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.58% annually.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altria Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.76, with the share yield ticking at 8.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Altria Group Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.54% of the shares at 59.59% float percentage. In total, 59.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 161.93 million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 120.74 million shares, or about 6.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.39 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 54.47 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.49 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.43 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 1.89 billion.