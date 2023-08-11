Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Up 27.13% Year-To-Date

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $111.37, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The EXPE share’s 52-week high remains $124.95, putting it -12.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $82.39. The company has a valuation of $15.77B, with an average of 4.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give EXPE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.09.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 112.57 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.93%, and -6.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.13%. Short interest in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw shorts transact 4.58 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $127.13, implying an increase of 12.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXPE has been trading -79.58% off suggested target high and 19.19% from its likely low.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Expedia Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares are -5.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.44% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.70% this quarter before jumping 53.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $3.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.62 billion and $2.62 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.20% before jumping 12.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 221.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.89% annually.

EXPE Dividends

Expedia Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Expedia Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.