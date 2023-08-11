Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX: BSAQ): Can A Stock Be Up 85.00% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX:BSAQ)’s traded shares stood at 4.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.50, to imply an increase of 73.06% or $7.81 in intraday trading. The BSAQ share’s 52-week high remains $12.91, putting it 30.22% up since that peak but still an impressive 47.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.74. The company has a valuation of $129.50M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 127.24K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 73.06% upside in the last session, Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.80 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 73.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 74.20%, and 80.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.00%. Short interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX:BSAQ) saw shorts transact 39940.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) estimates and forecasts

Black Spade Acquisition Co has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX:BSAQ)’s Major holders

Black Spade Acquisition Co insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 498.50% of the shares at 498.50% float percentage. In total, 498.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristeia Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 8.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with 1.25 million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $23.19 million.

We also have Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 5.95 million.