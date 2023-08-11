biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) Thursday – Up 51.92% From The Lows, What Happens Next

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.72, to imply a decrease of -11.81% or -$0.76 in intraday trading. The BTMD share’s 52-week high remains $8.22, putting it -43.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $394.22M, with an average of 79980.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 147.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for biote Corp. (BTMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) trade information

After registering a -11.81% downside in the latest session, biote Corp. (BTMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.29 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -11.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.46%, and -18.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.22%. Short interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 6.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.33, implying an increase of 49.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTMD has been trading -109.79% off suggested target high and -74.83% from its likely low.

biote Corp. (BTMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing biote Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. biote Corp. (BTMD) shares are 12.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 358.33% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.30% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $50.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.97 million and $44.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.20% before jumping 20.80% in the following quarter.

BTMD Dividends

biote Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. biote Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)’s Major holders

biote Corp. insiders hold 16.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.43% of the shares at 85.42% float percentage. In total, 71.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by 325 Capital Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.97 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors LP with 1.21 million shares, or about 6.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.86 million.

We also have RBB Fund Inc.- Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fd II and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the biote Corp. (BTMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, RBB Fund Inc.- Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fd II holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 1.11 million.