Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Thursday’s Performance: Up 68.94% From The Lows, Now What?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.84, to imply an increase of 10.50% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The AVDL share’s 52-week high remains $16.85, putting it -13.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVDL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

After registering a 10.50% upside in the latest session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.30 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 10.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.12%, and -4.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.26%. Short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw shorts transact 3.4 million shares and set a 3.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.89, implying an increase of 25.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVDL has been trading -75.2% off suggested target high and -14.56% from its likely low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares are 96.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.55% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.20% this quarter before jumping 34.80% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -73.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 4.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.74% of the shares at 67.08% float percentage. In total, 63.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.83 million shares (or 8.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 5.74 million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $52.6 million.

We also have Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40528.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.