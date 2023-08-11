At Current Prices, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Worth A Patient Look?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares stood at 52.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.21, to imply an increase of 4.60% or $4.36 in intraday trading. The BABA share’s 52-week high remains $121.30, putting it -22.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.01. The company has a valuation of $254.44B, with an average of 21.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 59 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BABA a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 47 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

After registering a 4.60% upside in the last session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 101.84 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 4.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 5.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.62%. Short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw shorts transact 54.93 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $976.16, implying an increase of 89.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $517.99 and $1317.43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BABA has been trading -1227.92% off suggested target high and -422.11% from its likely low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alibaba Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are -5.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.42% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.10% this quarter before jumping 6.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $31.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.29 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 20.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.14% annually.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.90% of the shares at 14.90% float percentage. In total, 14.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.35 million shares (or 0.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 17.28 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.71 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 9.93 million shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $985.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.79 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 871.98 million.