Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) On Thursday â€“ Up 72.25% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $10.56, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The ARLO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $11.54, putting it -9.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.93. The company has a valuation of $980.29M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARLO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the latest session, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.49 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.88%, and -5.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 200.86%. Short interest in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw shorts transact 3.81 million shares and set a 5.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 17.18% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARLO has been trading -60.98% off suggested target high and -4.17% from its likely low.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arlo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) shares are 150.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 442.86% against 20.40%.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arlo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)â€™s Major holders

Arlo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.26% of the shares at 81.55% float percentage. In total, 78.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 14.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 7.89 million shares, or about 8.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $47.83 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.67 million shares. This is just over 7.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.76 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 10.34 million.