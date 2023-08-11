Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) Expected To Grow By 99.52% Or More

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 4.52% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AEHL share’s 52-week high remains $1.64, putting it -102.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $14.64M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 211.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

After registering a 4.52% upside in the latest session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8700 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 4.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.01%, and 11.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.29%. Short interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168.00, implying an increase of 99.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $168.00 and $168.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHL has been trading -20640.74% off suggested target high and -20640.74% from its likely low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on June 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited insiders hold 46.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.33% of the shares at 13.75% float percentage. In total, 7.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 56347.0 shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45641.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 27877.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $22580.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13809.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11185.0