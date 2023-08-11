AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Up 25.53% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The APE share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -493.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $2.53B, with an average of 9.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the latest session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8400 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.12%, and -10.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.53%. Short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) saw shorts transact 71.82 million shares and set a 3.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.27, implying an increase of 22.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APE has been trading -154.24% off suggested target high and 71.75% from its likely low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.36% of the shares at 16.40% float percentage. In total, 16.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jet Capital Investors L P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 11.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 6.75% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.