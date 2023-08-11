After Plunging -10.32% During Past Week, Is Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Still A Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.86, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NVTS share’s 52-week high remains $11.16, putting it -25.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NVTS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.92 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.32%, and -14.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 152.42%. Short interest in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw shorts transact 10.94 million shares and set a 4.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.38, implying an increase of 14.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVTS has been trading -58.01% off suggested target high and 9.71% from its likely low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares are 62.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.71% against -14.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 99.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $16.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.61 million and $10.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 91.60% before jumping 98.20% in the following quarter.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.