After Falling -3.93% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.97, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The UMC share’s 52-week high remains $8.97, putting it -28.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.36. The company has a valuation of $17.72B, with an average of 5.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give UMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the latest session, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.34 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.93%, and -10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.81%. Short interest in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) saw shorts transact 44.16 million shares and set a 7.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.30, implying a decrease of -31.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.30 and $5.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UMC has been trading 23.96% off suggested target high and 23.96% from its likely low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Microelectronics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares are -16.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.48% against -13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.90% this quarter before falling -48.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.71 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.38 billion and $2.21 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.40% before dropping -22.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 53.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.50% annually.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Microelectronics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.58, with the share yield ticking at 8.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

United Microelectronics Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.37% of the shares at 5.37% float percentage. In total, 5.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.54 million shares (or 0.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.89 million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $139.23 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 9.77 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.33 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 51.49 million.