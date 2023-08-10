Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) Down -32.38% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.13, to imply a decrease of -10.41% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The YTEN share’s 52-week high remains $4.19, putting it -270.8% down since that peak but still an impressive -11.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $7.18M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YTEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

After registering a -10.41% downside in the latest session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -10.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -42.11%, and -42.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.38%. Short interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw shorts transact 34990.0 shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 92.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YTEN has been trading -2112.39% off suggested target high and -519.47% from its likely low.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yield10 Bioscience Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares are -68.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.90% this quarter before jumping 40.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $30k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -18.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.