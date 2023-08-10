Why T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s traded shares stood at 14.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply an increase of 55.06% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The IDAI share’s 52-week high remains $9.85, putting it -302.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $20.31M, with an average of 16.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 55.06% upside in the last session, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.8500 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 55.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.87%, and 140.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.85%. Short interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) saw shorts transact 11330.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T Stamp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

T Stamp Inc. insiders hold 27.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.22% of the shares at 1.69% float percentage. In total, 1.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cowen and Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 5.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 50334.0 shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14367.0 shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34559.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14448.0, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 46558.0.