Why Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decrease of -14.07% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The COSM share’s 52-week high remains $23.84, putting it -1955.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $15.96M, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 529.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

After registering a -14.07% downside in the last session, Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6300 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -14.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.20%, and -62.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.56%. Short interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cosmos Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Cosmos Health Inc. insiders hold 14.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.59% of the shares at 5.40% float percentage. In total, 4.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 92318.0 shares, or about 0.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3816.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12821.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1781.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 5984.0.