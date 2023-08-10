Why Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s traded shares stood at 3.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 18.84% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The BLND share’s 52-week high remains $3.82, putting it -163.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $348.19M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $BLND.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

After registering a 18.84% upside in the latest session, Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 18.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 15.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.69%. Short interest in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) saw shorts transact 10.42 million shares and set a 4.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.27, implying a decrease of -14.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLND has been trading -37.93% off suggested target high and 31.03% from its likely low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blend Labs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) shares are -29.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.90% against 20.20%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blend Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Blend Labs Inc. insiders hold 7.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.22% of the shares at 67.06% float percentage. In total, 62.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.13 million shares (or 8.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX, Ltd. with 14.82 million shares, or about 6.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.43 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.12 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 6.5 million.