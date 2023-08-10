Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Stock Has Gained 313.82% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares stood at 9.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.03, to imply a decrease of -5.19% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The VTGN share’s 52-week high remains $24.71, putting it -251.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $56.98M, with an average of 7.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

After registering a -5.19% downside in the last session, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.71 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 306.65%, and 313.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.67%. Short interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw shorts transact 0.47 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying an increase of 76.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTGN has been trading -326.74% off suggested target high and -326.74% from its likely low.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $180k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $310k and $310k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.90% before dropping -41.90% in the following quarter.

VTGN Dividends

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.44% of the shares at 11.53% float percentage. In total, 11.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 5.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.21 million shares, or about 2.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.8 million.