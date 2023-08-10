UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 18.91% YTD

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.05, to imply an increase of 4.24% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The TIGR share’s 52-week high remains $5.79, putting it -42.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $643.77M, with an average of 1.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

After registering a 4.24% upside in the latest session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.20 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 4.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and 32.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.91%. Short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw shorts transact 5.14 million shares and set a 7.9 days time to cover.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 126.70% this quarter before falling -69.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $44.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.48 million and $55.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.50% before dropping -20.30% in the following quarter.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between September 05 and September 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders hold 35.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.67% of the shares at 7.24% float percentage. In total, 4.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.15 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.83 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.51 million.