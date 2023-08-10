Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Has Gained 31.08% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.48, to imply a decrease of -0.22% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $58.62, putting it -56.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.22. The company has a valuation of $14.53B, with an average of 11.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (U) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.08 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.86%, and -14.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.08%. Short interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) saw shorts transact 20.54 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unity Software Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are 3.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 243.90% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 144.40% this quarter before jumping 221.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $533.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $554.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $297.04 million and $322.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 79.60% before jumping 71.60% in the following quarter.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Software Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders hold 11.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.58% of the shares at 80.66% float percentage. In total, 71.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.98 million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with 27.5 million shares, or about 7.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $892.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Software Inc. (U) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.43 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $269.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.8 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 285.53 million.