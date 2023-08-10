United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Up 80.00% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.53, to imply a decrease of -2.32% or -$0.89 in intraday trading. The USM share’s 52-week high remains $39.38, putting it -4.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.79. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 545.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for United States Cellular Corporation (USM), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give USM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside in the last session, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.38 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 116.06%, and 113.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.00%. Short interest in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) saw shorts transact 0.66 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.50, implying a decrease of -2.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USM has been trading -38.56% off suggested target high and 28.06% from its likely low.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United States Cellular Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United States Cellular Corporation (USM) shares are 77.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.57% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.70% this quarter before jumping 97.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 billion and $1.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.30% before dropping -2.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -80.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

USM Dividends

United States Cellular Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United States Cellular Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)’s Major holders

United States Cellular Corporation insiders hold 73.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.42% of the shares at 107.01% float percentage. In total, 28.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 4.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.48 million shares, or about 2.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $55.69 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United States Cellular Corporation (USM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 17.31 million.