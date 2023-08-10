TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 37.66% YTD

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares stood at 2.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decrease of -4.50% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The TMC share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -201.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $343.02M, with an average of 2.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

After registering a -4.50% downside in the last session, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -4.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.83%, and -62.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.66%. Short interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) saw shorts transact 9.44 million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TMC the metals company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares are -16.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 7.90%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TMC the metals company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc. insiders hold 36.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.79% of the shares at 10.77% float percentage. In total, 6.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Manhattan Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 2.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baird Financial Group, Inc. with 1.73 million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.44 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million