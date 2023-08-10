Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Is Worth Considering At $44.88

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.88, to imply a decrease of -10.22% or -$5.11 in intraday trading. The SYM share’s 52-week high remains $64.14, putting it -42.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $26.98B, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

After registering a -10.22% downside in the last session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.37 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -10.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.91%, and -4.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 275.88%. Short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) saw shorts transact 5.65 million shares and set a 5.22 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Symbotic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are 169.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -318.18% against 20.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 331.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $304.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $347.94 million.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Symbotic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc. insiders hold 28.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.16% of the shares at 85.23% float percentage. In total, 61.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.0 million shares (or 27.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $502.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 20.0 million shares, or about 24.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $238.8 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 11.27 million.