SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Drops -227.04% From Highs, What Happens Next?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.69, to imply an increase of 1.76% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The SPWR share’s 52-week high remains $28.42, putting it -227.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.22. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 7.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for SunPower Corporation (SPWR), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SPWR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 20 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

After registering a 1.76% upside in the latest session, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.14 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.30%, and -15.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.80%. Short interest in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw shorts transact 24.36 million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.93, implying an increase of 20.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPWR has been trading -95.63% off suggested target high and 19.45% from its likely low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunPower Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares are -46.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -115.15% against 37.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -84.60% this quarter before falling -46.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $458.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $462.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $428 million and $492.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.20% before dropping -6.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -127.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.70% annually.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunPower Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

SunPower Corporation insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.91% of the shares at 95.51% float percentage. In total, 94.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.58 million shares (or 8.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.55 million shares, or about 4.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $74.09 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 3.05 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 23.08 million.