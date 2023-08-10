Stock Of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Dropped By -4.04 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $104.47, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $2.92 in intraday trading. The WYNN share’s 52-week high remains $117.86, putting it -12.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.81. The company has a valuation of $12.05B, with an average of 1.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WYNN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the latest session, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.81 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.08%, and -4.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.68%. Short interest in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw shorts transact 5.69 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $126.87, implying an increase of 17.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $99.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WYNN has been trading -43.58% off suggested target high and 5.24% from its likely low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wynn Resorts Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares are 0.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 143.62% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 151.70% this quarter before jumping 186.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $889.72 million and $1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 76.30% before jumping 68.60% in the following quarter.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wynn Resorts Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Wynn Resorts Limited insiders hold 15.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.17% of the shares at 79.19% float percentage. In total, 67.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.29 million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.73 million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $753.58 million.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 5.2 million shares. This is just over 4.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $581.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.51 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 289.09 million.