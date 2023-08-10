Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) -62.91% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares stood at 13.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.88, to imply an increase of 1.24% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SIRI share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -62.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $19.46B, with an average of 17.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

After registering a 1.24% upside in the last session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.06 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and 2.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.44%. Short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw shorts transact 200.03 million shares and set a 10.53 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.87, implying a decrease of -0.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIRI has been trading -43.44% off suggested target high and 28.28% from its likely low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares are -3.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -6.25% against -12.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.32 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.28 billion and $2.28 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.50% before jumping 1.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -4.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.04% annually.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 1.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. insiders hold 83.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.89% of the shares at 78.64% float percentage. In total, 12.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62.36 million shares (or 1.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $304.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 55.86 million shares, or about 1.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $272.58 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 51.15 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $249.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.7 million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 86.35 million.