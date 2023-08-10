Should My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Rally After -933.06% Drop From High?

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply an increase of 4.31% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MYSZ share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -933.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $1.95M, with an average of 23670.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for My Size Inc. (MYSZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MYSZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.41.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

After registering a 4.31% upside in the latest session, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3200 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 4.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.24%, and 10.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.51%. Short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw shorts transact 26500.0 shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 59.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYSZ has been trading -147.93% off suggested target high and -147.93% from its likely low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing My Size Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. My Size Inc. (MYSZ) shares are -35.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.52% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -781.20% this quarter before falling -892.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.6 million.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. My Size Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders hold 18.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.74% of the shares at 9.48% float percentage. In total, 7.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29276.0 shares (or 1.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51818.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1539.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2724.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3464.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5161.0