Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Have Declined -47.07% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s traded shares stood at 8.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply a decrease of -13.56% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The RBT share’s 52-week high remains $10.02, putting it -965.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $288.20M, with an average of 10.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

After registering a -13.56% downside in the last session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6400 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -13.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -45.54%, and 192.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.07%. Short interest in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.63, implying an increase of 64.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.90 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBT has been trading -219.15% off suggested target high and -102.13% from its likely low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $171.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $185.55 million.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rubicon Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Rubicon Technologies Inc. insiders hold 63.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.66% of the shares at 226.41% float percentage. In total, 82.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Palantir Technologies Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.94 million shares (or 11.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Quattro Financial Advisors LLC with 8.24 million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.05 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 75476.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 75045.0.