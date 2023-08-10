Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 21.27% Year-To-Date

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 84.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.35, to imply a decrease of -9.88% or -$2.45 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $40.86, putting it -82.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.68. The company has a valuation of $22.02B, with an average of 48.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a -9.88% downside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.01 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -9.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.74%, and -10.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.27%. Short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw shorts transact 92.21 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.19, implying an increase of 20.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIVN has been trading -96.87% off suggested target high and 32.89% from its likely low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rivian Automotive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares are 12.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.45% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.60% this quarter before jumping 30.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 149.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $551.57 million and $663 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 126.80% before jumping 83.70% in the following quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders hold 12.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.80% of the shares at 71.36% float percentage. In total, 62.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amazon.com, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 17.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 76.78 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. holds roughly 39.71 million shares. This is just over 4.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $731.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.69 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 381.24 million.