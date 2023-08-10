QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Up 37.57% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares stood at 8.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.80, to imply a decrease of -4.29% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The QS share’s 52-week high remains $13.86, putting it -77.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.11. The company has a valuation of $3.84B, with an average of 25.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for QuantumScape Corporation (QS), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give QS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

After registering a -4.29% downside in the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.67 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.79%, and -20.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.57%. Short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) saw shorts transact 60.0 million shares and set a 9.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -11.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QS has been trading -28.21% off suggested target high and 74.36% from its likely low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QuantumScape Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are -14.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.00% this quarter before falling -64.00% for the next one.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QuantumScape Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders hold 21.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.12% of the shares at 41.09% float percentage. In total, 32.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.99 million shares (or 5.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capricorn Investment Group LLC with 14.79 million shares, or about 3.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $121.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.01 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.97 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 33.85 million.