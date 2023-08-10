Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Loss Of -88.28 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s traded shares stood at 82.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -10.29% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PTRA share’s 52-week high remains $7.70, putting it -5033.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $36.92M, with an average of 30.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

After registering a -10.29% downside in the last session, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8400 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -10.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -91.57%, and -88.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.02%. Short interest in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) saw shorts transact 18.79 million shares and set a 8.53 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.73, implying an increase of 91.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $2.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTRA has been trading -1266.67% off suggested target high and -833.33% from its likely low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Proterra Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares are -97.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.32% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.80% this quarter before jumping 55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $94.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $144.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.56 million and $96.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.60% before jumping 50.40% in the following quarter.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Proterra Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Proterra Inc. insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.16% of the shares at 68.41% float percentage. In total, 67.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29.7 million shares (or 13.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19.03 million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.1 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.94 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 0.74 million.