PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP): Can A Stock Be Down -0.34% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.67, to imply an increase of 27.69% or $1.88 in intraday trading. The PMVP share’s 52-week high remains $17.77, putting it -104.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.84. The company has a valuation of $392.14M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 346.09K shares over the past 3 months.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

After registering a 27.69% upside in the last session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.69 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 27.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.36%, and 14.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.34%. Short interest in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw shorts transact 6.74 million shares and set a 17.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.50, implying an increase of 59.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PMVP has been trading -303.69% off suggested target high and -73.01% from its likely low.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares are 7.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.04% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.70% this quarter before falling -22.50% for the next one.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 118.55% of the shares at 121.12% float percentage. In total, 118.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.56 million shares (or 14.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.03 million shares, or about 8.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $34.94 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.25 million shares. This is just over 4.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 10.94 million.