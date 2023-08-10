PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ: PHXM) Stocks Rise 54.50% YTD; What Next For It?

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM)’s traded shares stood at 5.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply an increase of 15.91% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PHXM share’s 52-week high remains $1.47, putting it -188.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $29.51M, with an average of 13900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PHXM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $PHX Minerals Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM) trade information

After registering a 15.91% upside in the latest session, PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 15.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.87%, and -30.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.50%. Short interest in PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM) saw shorts transact 19150.0 shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.70, implying an increase of 86.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.70 and $3.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHXM has been trading -625.49% off suggested target high and -625.49% from its likely low.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (PHXM) estimates and forecasts

PHXM Dividends

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM)’s Major holders

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.46% of the shares at 6.46% float percentage. In total, 6.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 30802.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30185.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2542.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2162.0