NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS): Is This The Time To Buy?

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.20, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NAAS share’s 52-week high remains $12.78, putting it -106.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with an average of 1.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 821.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NAAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.26 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.58%, and 14.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.38%. Short interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 52.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAAS has been trading -109.68% off suggested target high and -109.68% from its likely low.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -227.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.57% annually.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 20 and August 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NaaS Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

NaaS Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.16% of the shares at 4.16% float percentage. In total, 4.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 4.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 63136.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.67 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.19 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9484.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 45238.0.