Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 9.85% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MOGO share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -77.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $60.73M, with an average of 91170.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 124.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mogo Inc. (MOGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MOGO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

After registering a 9.85% upside in the latest session, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2647 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 9.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.35%, and 12.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.03%. Short interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.40, implying an increase of 66.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.93 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOGO has been trading -393.83% off suggested target high and -14.81% from its likely low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mogo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares are -5.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 20.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -128.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.97 million and $12.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.60% before dropping -13.40% in the following quarter.

MOGO Dividends

Mogo Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mogo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Mogo Inc. insiders hold 12.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.01% of the shares at 14.91% float percentage. In total, 13.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 5.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mariner, LLC with 1.41 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.92 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 4.34 million shares. This is just over 5.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22529.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 15490.0.